Monarch Magic: How to Support Butterflies in Your Backyard

About the Class

Discover the magic of Monarch butterflies and learn how to support them right in your backyard! In this engaging, hands-on workshop, we’ll explore the Monarch’s incredible life cycle and migration, the critical role of native plants, and simple steps you can take to create a Monarch-friendly habitat at home.

Participants will take part in a fun planting activity called the Magical Sprouts Potion, a method of starting native milkweed seeds in a

jar to kick-start their butterfly garden. You’ll leave with your very own milkweed jar, practical knowledge about native host and nectar plants, and inspiration to make a difference for pollinators. This workshop is ideal for gardeners, native plant enthusiasts, and anyone interested in butterflies and conservation.

About the Facilitator

Kym Martin is a certified Master Gardener and dedicated conservationist from Chattanooga, Tennessee. For over seven years, she has worked to protect Monarch butterflies through education, habitat restoration, and community science. She currently leads the restoration of a two-acre Monarch Waystation at Reflection Riding Nature Center, where she combines hands-on experience with public outreach. Kym is passionate about helping others create pollinator-friendly spaces using native plants and simple, effective ways to support pollinators at home.

Please contact Chloé Watts at 423-493-9155 or email: cwatts@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don’t make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop. The cancellation fee will be 10% of the ticket amount. To request a refund, please email Chloé Watts: cwatts@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.