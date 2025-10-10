Monster Bash at Creative Discovery Museum

× Expand Creative Discovery Museum monster bash 2025 - 7 Celebrate Halloween with TWO NIGHTS of family-friendly fun on Friday, October 10, AND Saturday, October 11 from 6-8 p.m.

Monster Bash is BACK! Our most anticipated Halloween party returns to Creative Discovery Museum—costumes, crafts, critters, and just the right amount of spooky. Come play in your favorite kid-friendly costumes, create, and make memories that are s’more fun than you can handle.

Members: $15, General Admission: $22