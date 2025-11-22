Mother & Child: Honoring Family

× Expand Courtesy of the Hunter Museum Mother & Child

Inspired by Silver Linings, this program is designed for mothers, mother figures, and the children they love. The morning will feature music by violinist Melody Poke, an art-making experience for kids led by Sharketa Penn of MFA and LaSha’Rockymore Mitchell of The Sm[Art] Oasis, family tours of the exhibit, and treats from Penny’s Lemonade.

Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection is organized by the Spelman

College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta, Georgia.

Curated by Liz Andrews and Karen Comer Lowe with initial contributions from Anne Collins Smith

Generous support provided by Art Bridges