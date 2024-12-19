× Expand The Pop-up Project Move & Mingle - move & mingle - 12/24 - 1 Come move and get to know The Pop-up Project with our holiday themed, casual evening of dance at Studio34!

Join us at Studio34! Celebrate the season with festive fun, movement, and connection as we wrap up 2024 with our final dance class of the year.

We’ll have seasonal bites, drinks, and a jolly good time in this holiday themeddance class. It’s a casual evening of joy, good company, and line dancing in style! Entry is on a sliding scale of $0-$25, so everyone is welcome.

🎅💃🎉