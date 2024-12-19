Move & Mingle

to

Studio34 3214 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Join us at Studio34! Celebrate the season with festive fun, movement, and connection as we wrap up 2024 with our final dance class of the year.

We’ll have seasonal bites, drinks, and a jolly good time in this holiday themeddance class. It’s a casual evening of joy, good company, and line dancing in style! Entry is on a sliding scale of $0-$25, so everyone is welcome.

🎅💃🎉

Info

Theater & Dance
