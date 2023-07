× Expand Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Movies

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors invites ALL to Warner Park the NEXT 3 Saturdays for Movie in a Park.

This Saturday, July 22nd, we will open the pool and splash pad for free swimming from 6-8pm(up to 100 people at a time) with a FREE movie on the lawn next to the pool at dusk. This week we are showing the classic The Sandlot! Bring your towels, blankets, and chairs for fun. While wating for the movie or to swim, we will have lawn games available.