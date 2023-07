× Expand Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Movie

FREE Movies in a Park in at Warner Park, August 5th.

Join us for free swimming starting at 6pm to 8pm (100 people at a time due to lifeguard shortage). With games on the lawn if any waiting is needed. Then RUN SCARED over to the Warner Park Lawn outside of the pool for a FREE screening of JAWS! The classic movie is rated PG, so up to the parents. Bring your towel, chair or blanket for a night of fun!!