Mozart Gran Partita

Brad Cansler
The CSO Chamber Series returns to the Chatt. State Humanities Building for a concert that will feature a combination of classical and modern music, including Arnold Schoenberg's Verklärte Nacht and Mozart's Gran Partita. Enjoy a captivating afternoon of romantic and energetic music!
