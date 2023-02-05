Mozart Gran Partita

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

The CSO Chamber Series returns to the Chatt. State Humanities Building for a concert that will feature a combination of classical and modern music, including Arnold Schoenberg's Verklärte Nacht and Mozart's Gran Partita. Enjoy a captivating afternoon of romantic and energetic music!

Concerts & Live Music
423-267-8583
