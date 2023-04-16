Mozart and Haydn

to

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

The final concert of the 22-23 Chamber Series features a diverse array of classical masterpieces, starting with Florence Price's Adoration for String Orchestra. It then moves on to W.A. Mozart's beautiful Oboe Concerto in C Major performed by CSO Principal Oboist Jessica Smithorn, before concluding with Franz Joseph Haydn's majestic Symphony No. 103. Don't miss this exciting and captivating Sunday afternoon concert!

Info

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Concerts & Live Music
423-267-8583
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mozart and Haydn - 2023-04-16 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mozart and Haydn - 2023-04-16 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mozart and Haydn - 2023-04-16 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mozart and Haydn - 2023-04-16 15:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

April 6, 2023

Friday

April 7, 2023

Saturday

April 8, 2023

Sunday

April 9, 2023

Monday

April 10, 2023

Tuesday

April 11, 2023

Wednesday

April 12, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours