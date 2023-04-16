Mozart and Haydn

× Expand Brad Cansler Photography Don't miss this exciting and captivating Sunday afternoon concert!

The final concert of the 22-23 Chamber Series features a diverse array of classical masterpieces, starting with Florence Price's Adoration for String Orchestra. It then moves on to W.A. Mozart's beautiful Oboe Concerto in C Major performed by CSO Principal Oboist Jessica Smithorn, before concluding with Franz Joseph Haydn's majestic Symphony No. 103. Don't miss this exciting and captivating Sunday afternoon concert!