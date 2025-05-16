× Expand Scenic City Shakespeare Scenic City Shakespeare presents Much Ado About Nothing at Greenway Farm Park Friday and Saturday evenings at 7pm from May 16 to June 14.

Scenic City Shakespeare brings Much Ado About Nothing to Greenway Farm Park this May and June

Chattanooga, TN – Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park returns to the historic Sniteman cabin at Greenway Farms for five weekends of free outdoor performances in May and June. This Regency romance themed adaptation of William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy Much Ado About Nothing promises a delightful experience for audiences, continuing Scenic City Shakespeare's mission to produce great theatre and education programs that engage and inspire.

Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:00 PM May 16th and 17th, May 23rd and 24th, May 30th and 31st, June 6th and 7th, and June 13th and 14th. Admission is FREE, reservations are recommended. Bring your outdoor chairs and blankets - seating is not provided. For reservations, vendor and volunteer sign-up, sponsorship opportunities, and more information please visit sceniccityshakespeare.org.

Following the success of fall 2024’s Macbeth, Scenic City Shakespeare brings together a talented cast and creative team for Shakespeare's witty battle of the sexes. Much Ado About Nothing, adapted by Director Emma Collins, introduces “Lady Shakespeare” - a mysterious scandal sheet author whose identity remains a mystery until the exciting reveal.

Scenic City Shakespeare was founded in 2020 by Emma Collins and Ryan Laskowski, who led the company through the pandemic with an innovative series of virtual performances using green screens and photo overlays. Much Ado About Nothing marks the company’s seventh free outdoor production at Greenway Farm Park, and is presented through support from ArtsBuild and the Tennessee Arts Commission, and through donations from individuals and businesses across the Chattanooga area.

The cast of Much Ado About Nothing includes a mix of returning company members and new faces. Jacob Moore (Benedick) and Kashun Parks (Beatrice) star as sharp-tongued adversaries whose friends bring them together through a series of hilarious and tragic events. Sarah Roberts (Hero) and Jonathan Harris (Claudio) bring this romance to life with a strong supporting cast that includes Ed Huckabee (Leonato), Arche Twitty (Sexton), Art Sanner (Friar Francis), Dana Rogers (Dogberry), Hunter Rodgers (Don John), Marianna Allen (Margaret, Balthasar), Mason Chattin-Carter (Borachio), Morgan Robbins (Ursula, Verges), Jamie McIntosh (Prince Don Pedro), Lindsey Swanson (Seacoal), Maria Chattin (Antonia, Conrade), Zoey Roberts (Watch), and Karilayn Massingale (Watch). Joining Director Emma Collins on the creative team are Technical Director Ryan Laskowski, Music Director Marianna Allen, Choreographer Monica Ellison, Intimacy Director Rachel Craig, Fight Choreographer Will Snyder (Battlekat Combat), and Stage Managers Antine Offenbach and Anne Rushing.

Don’t miss out on everything Scenic City Shakespeare has to offer this May and June! Admission is FREE. Reservations are recommended and help our team better prepare to serve audiences in the park. Donations are encouraged! Consider making a donation in support of free classic theater performed by local professionals. RSVP now at sceniccityshakespeare.org and follow Scenic City Shakespeare on Facebook and Instagram for production updates.