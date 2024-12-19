Mufasa: The Lion King in IMAX!

× Expand IMAX, Disney MUFASA: THE LION KING New faces arrive and familiar ones return in this adventure featuring the early days of the future King, Mufasa. See him discover his place in the circle of life in Mufasa: The Lion King, coming to IMAX!

December 19 – January 2

“Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

"Mufasa: The Lion King" will screen in both 2D and 3D.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.