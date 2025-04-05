A Murder of Crowes: A Tribute to The Black Crowes

Fans of the celebrated southern rock group The Black Crowes will not want to miss the tribute band A Murder of Crowes when they perform at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, April 5 at 7:30pm. Murder of Crowes is a Chattanooga, Tennessee-based tribute band dedicated to recreating the iconic sound and feel of The Black Crowes through an authentic concert experience. Formed by a group of seasoned musicians with a passion for blues-infused rock, the nine-piece tribute band delivers high-energy performances that pay homage to the legendary band’s rich catalog, including hits like "She Talks to Angels," "Remedy," and "Hard to Handle." Tickets are $35; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling (706) 625-3132.

