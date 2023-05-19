Music & Business Speaker Series ft DJ Chuck T

× Expand Sammy Lowdermilk DJ Chuck T Music & Business Speaker Series

EVENT LOCATION: RISE Creative Community Hub, 2901 Taylor Street, Chattanooga

I﻿NDUSTRY MIXER + LIVE MUSIC + CASH BAR + REFRESHMENTS

FREE ADMISSION

D﻿on't miss our 2nd Music & Business Speaker Series with DJ Chuck T! DJ Chuck T is the founder of Charlotte Hornets Industry Night and The Foundation of Music classes. DJ Chuck T is also the creator of the Down South Slangin Mixtape Series.

W﻿ant to form and organize a company or record label? protect your rights as a manager, writer, producer, artist, or DJ? receive publishing income? get your music distributed on the major streaming platforms? Come learn from DJ Chuck T on Friday, May 19th, 7:00pm at the RISE Community Hub, 2901 Taylor Street, Chattanooga.