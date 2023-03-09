Music & Business Speaker Series ft Kadeem Phillips

to

RISE Chattanooga 804 Central Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

T﻿he Hip-Hop Summit is hosting a workshop series focused on the business of the music industry. Our first event features Kadeem Phillips, CEO of Powerhouse Management. This FREE event starts at 6:00pm on Thursday, March 9th, at the Rise Creative Community Hub at 2901 Taylor Street in Chattanooga. Refreshments will be provided as well.

-﻿ - - - - - - -

Powerhouse works with artists and producers like:

S﻿limeroni

H﻿itKidd

R﻿eal Red

C﻿lay "Krucial" Perry III

R﻿icky Racks

T﻿urn Me Up YC

a﻿nd more!

Info

RISE Chattanooga 804 Central Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Business & Career, Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - Music & Business Speaker Series ft Kadeem Phillips - 2023-03-09 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Music & Business Speaker Series ft Kadeem Phillips - 2023-03-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Music & Business Speaker Series ft Kadeem Phillips - 2023-03-09 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Music & Business Speaker Series ft Kadeem Phillips - 2023-03-09 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

February 20, 2023

Tuesday

February 21, 2023

Wednesday

February 22, 2023

Thursday

February 23, 2023

Friday

February 24, 2023

Saturday

February 25, 2023

Sunday

February 26, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours