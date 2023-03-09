× Expand Sammy Lowdermilk Event flyer

T﻿he Hip-Hop Summit is hosting a workshop series focused on the business of the music industry. Our first event features Kadeem Phillips, CEO of Powerhouse Management. This FREE event starts at 6:00pm on Thursday, March 9th, at the Rise Creative Community Hub at 2901 Taylor Street in Chattanooga. Refreshments will be provided as well.

Powerhouse works with artists and producers like:

S﻿limeroni

H﻿itKidd

R﻿eal Red

C﻿lay "Krucial" Perry III

R﻿icky Racks

T﻿urn Me Up YC

a﻿nd more!