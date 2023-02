Music & Business Speaker Series ft Kadeem Phillips

× Expand Sammy Lowdermilk Event flyer

The Hip-Hop Summit is hosting a workshop series focused on the business of the music industry. Our first event features Kadeem Phillips, CEO of Powerhouse Management. This FREE event starts at 6:00pm on Thursday, March 9th, at the Rise Creative Community Hub at 2901 Taylor Street in Chattanooga. Refreshments will be provided as well.

Powerhouse works with artists and producers like:

Slimeroni

HitKidd

Real Red

Clay "Krucial" Perry III

Ricky Racks

Turn Me Up YC

and more!