Music Jam 55+ in Red Bank

Red Bank Community Center 3653 Tom Weathers Drive , City of Red Bank, Tennessee 37415

🎶 Join us for the Active Older Adults (55+) Music Jam! 🎶

Calling all music enthusiasts aged 55 and up! Whether you're a seasoned musician or simply love to listen, come and enjoy the harmonious vibes. Bring your own instrument or just bring yourself to soak in the tunes!

When: May 7th and 21st

Time: 1 PM

Location: Red Bank Community Center, 3653 Tom Weathers Drive

FREE registration: https://redbanktn.recdesk.com/Community/Home

Let's create unforgettable and melodious memories in our vibrant community. We can't wait to see you there! 🎵

#RedBankTN #Community #RedBankCommunityCenter #MusicJam #55Plus #Instrument #Sing #RedBankCommunityCenter

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4238279849
