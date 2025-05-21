Music Jam in Red Bank
to
Red Bank Community Center 3653 Tom Weathers Drive , City of Red Bank, Tennessee 37415
City of Red Bank
Open at 1 pm - 1
Active Older Adults Music Jam in Red Bank
🎶 Join us for the Active Older Adults (55+) Music Jam! 🎶
Calling all music enthusiasts aged 55 and up! Whether you're a seasoned musician or simply love to listen, come and enjoy the harmonious vibes. Bring your own instrument or just bring yourself to soak in the tunes!
When: May 7th and 21st
Time: 1 PM
Location: Red Bank Community Center, 3653 Tom Weathers Drive
FREE registration: https://redbanktn.recdesk.com/Community/Home
Let's create unforgettable and melodious memories in our vibrant community. We can't wait to see you there! 🎵
#RedBankTN #Community #RedBankCommunityCenter #MusicJam #55Plus #Instrument #Sing #RedBankCommunityCenter