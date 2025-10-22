Music with Josh Driver

Wine Wednesday and live music on the patio sounds like the perfect Thursday evening if you ask us! Raise your glass to $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and tunes from Josh Driver.

Josh Driver is a southern poet, singer, and songwriter who was born on the Tennessee Georgia state line. Rooted in blues, folk and dirt country, his lyrics are heavily influenced by the people and community who raised him.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.