Music with Josh Driver

to

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

A beautiful spring Sunday calls for live music on the patio. Join us for pork plate specials along with live music from local favorite Josh Driver. Josh Driver is a southern poet, singer, and songwriter who was born on the Tennessee Georgia state line. Rooted in blues, folk and dirt country, his lyrics are heavily influenced by the people and community who raised him.

Info

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
4234853050
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Music with Josh Driver - 2025-03-19 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Music with Josh Driver - 2025-03-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Music with Josh Driver - 2025-03-19 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Music with Josh Driver - 2025-03-19 17:30:00 ical