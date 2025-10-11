Music at the Mansion: CSO String Quintet

Gordon Lee Mansion 217 Cove Rd, Chickamauga, Georgia 30707

Join the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera String Quintet for a FREE concert on the front porch of the Gordon-Lee Mansion as part of The City of Chickamauga’s Music at the Mansion concert series!

This performance is FREE for all ages. Bring a chair or picnic blanket and come claim a spot!

Music begins at 7 PM.

217 Cove Road, Chickamauga, GA, 30707

Ample free parking can be found around the entire downtown district.

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
