Music Series at the Barnhardt featuring Doyle Dykes

× Expand Doyle Dykes website “There are good fingerpickers, great fingerpickers, and then Doyle Dykes. This amazing guitarist brings the art of fingerstyle to new levels of technical and creative brilliance. For fingerstyle fans, it doesn’t get any better than this.” Pete Prown, Editor-in-Chief, Guitar Shop Magazine

Experience the Magic of Fingerstyle Guitar with Doyle Dykes!

Friday, August 23 at 6:00 PM

📍 The Barnhardt Event Center – Fort Oglethorpe, GA

We’re thrilled to welcome world-renowned fingerstyle guitarist Doyle Dykes for an intimate evening of music, storytelling, and soul-stirring guitar work. Doyle’s style is rooted in gospel, country, blues, and beyond—earning him praise from Chet Atkins and audiences worldwide.

🎟️ Ticket Options:

• Show Only: $20

• Dinner & Show: $32 (includes spaghetti bake or lasagna, salad, drink, and dessert)

👉 Get your tickets now – seating is limited!

This is more than just a concert—it’s a night of community, delicious food, and unforgettable music. Whether you're a guitar enthusiast or just love a great night out, you don’t want to miss this.

Get tickets https://www.thebarnhardteventcenter.com/store