The Musical Evolution of Athens, GA—Songbirds Radio Hour #12

× Expand Mars Michael Songbirds Radio Hour, Episode 12

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

FREE to attend!

Songbirds Radio Hour: Episode 12 — Chuck Reece & David Barbe, with special musical guest Monsoon

Everybody knows the story of the early Athens, Georgia music years: R.E.M., B-52’s, Pylon, and other bands. Chuck Reece, the founding editor-in-chief of The Bitter Southerner and Salvation South, and recording engineer and musician David Barbe, will discuss how Athens continues to be an incubator of all kinds of music, 50 years later.

Monsoon is a two-piece indie rock band from Athens, Georgia who weave together unorthodox styles to create music that dips between the conscious and subconscious.