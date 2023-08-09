The Musical Evolution of Athens, GA—Songbirds Radio Hour #12

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

FREE to attend!

Songbirds Radio Hour: Episode 12 — Chuck Reece & David Barbe, with special musical guest Monsoon

Everybody knows the story of the early Athens, Georgia music years: R.E.M., B-52’s, Pylon, and other bands. Chuck Reece, the founding editor-in-chief of The Bitter Southerner and Salvation South, and recording engineer and musician David Barbe, will discuss how Athens continues to be an incubator of all kinds of music, 50 years later.

Monsoon is a two-piece indie rock band from Athens, Georgia who weave together unorthodox styles to create music that dips between the conscious and subconscious.

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Musical Evolution of Athens, GA—Songbirds Radio Hour #12 - 2023-08-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Musical Evolution of Athens, GA—Songbirds Radio Hour #12 - 2023-08-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Musical Evolution of Athens, GA—Songbirds Radio Hour #12 - 2023-08-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Musical Evolution of Athens, GA—Songbirds Radio Hour #12 - 2023-08-09 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Writer's Guild Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Sunday

July 23, 2023

Monday

July 24, 2023

Tuesday

July 25, 2023

Wednesday

July 26, 2023

Thursday

July 27, 2023

Friday

July 28, 2023

Saturday

July 29, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours