My Fair Lady (Touring)

From Lincoln Center Theater comes a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewes MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Shers glowing production is thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was (New York Times).

Boasting such classic songs as I Could Have Danced All Night, The Rain in Spain, Wouldnt It Be Loverly and On the Street Where You Live, MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a proper lady. But who is really being transformed?