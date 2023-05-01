Nancy Jacobsohn Ceramic Mask Demo

River Gallery
Ceramic Sculpture Demo - 1
ceramic demo
Artist Nancy Jacobsohn will be at River Gallery demonstrating ceramic sculpture and mask making.
This is event is free and open to the public.
to
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
