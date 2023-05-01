Nancy Jacobsohn Ceramic Mask Demo

to

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Artist Nancy Jacobsohn will be at River Gallery demonstrating ceramic sculpture and mask making.

This is event is free and open to the public.

Info

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
4236821287
to
Google Calendar - Nancy Jacobsohn Ceramic Mask Demo - 2023-05-01 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nancy Jacobsohn Ceramic Mask Demo - 2023-05-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nancy Jacobsohn Ceramic Mask Demo - 2023-05-01 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nancy Jacobsohn Ceramic Mask Demo - 2023-05-01 13:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 22, 2023

Thursday

March 23, 2023

Friday

March 24, 2023

Saturday

March 25, 2023

Sunday

March 26, 2023

Monday

March 27, 2023

Tuesday

March 28, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours