Nathan Bell, Butch Ross at The Woodshop

Internationally touring singer/songwriter Nathan Bell, a three-time UK Male Americana Artist of the Year, and internationally acclaimed dulcimer player and songwriter Butch Ross will play the St. Elmo Songwriter Series at the Woodshop. Hosted by local singer/songwriter Richard Daigle, this promises to be an enchanted evening of powerful original songs in a listening room environment. Make a getaway into the stories and messages found in the songs of these excellent artists. $10 cover. Food and drink at the venue. Don't miss this show!