National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors Mid-South Regional Convention

Dalton Convention Center 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway, Dalton, Georgia 30720

All things Horology-Over 100 Mart Tables to find your next watch or clock, exhibit on "Unusual Horological Items" and two lectures: 8-Day Brass Shelf Clocks from Upstate NY and Early American Pocket Watches. Cost to attend the Mart is $10. Exhibit and lectures are Free! Come learn and perhaps find a new treasure!

