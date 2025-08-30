National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors Mid-South Regional Convention

× Expand Randy Grunwell Overlooking the Mart Area

All things Horology-Over 100 Mart Tables to find your next watch or clock, exhibit on "Unusual Horological Items" and two lectures: 8-Day Brass Shelf Clocks from Upstate NY and Early American Pocket Watches. Cost to attend the Mart is $10. Exhibit and lectures are Free! Come learn and perhaps find a new treasure!