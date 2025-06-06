National Day of Caves and Karst

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Join us for free kid's activities and cave information at Ruby Falls for National Day of Caves and Karst! The Southern Cave Conservancy will be joining us to help educate the next generation of geologist and cavers.

Visit us from 10 am - 2 pm on Friday, June 6 for free activities, geodes and more!

No cave adventure ticket required.

Education & Learning
