× Expand Ruby Falls Ruby Falls will be having kid's activities and geodes available while supplies last!

Join us for free kid's activities and cave information at Ruby Falls for National Day of Caves and Karst! The Southern Cave Conservancy will be joining us to help educate the next generation of geologist and cavers.

Visit us from 10 am - 2 pm on Friday, June 6 for free activities, geodes and more!

No cave adventure ticket required.