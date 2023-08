× Expand The Chattanooga Market National Farmers Market Week August 6th at The Chattanooga Market

Visit the region’s best farmers and artists market each Sunday, during season, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm in downtown Chattanooga!

Chattanooga Market offers a day of family fun: SHOP with nearly 200 farms, art & craft vendors, and food artisans. EAT from several local food trucks. SEE live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, or other events throughout the season!