National Philanthropy Day 2025
to
Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall 890 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Amanda Fabrizio-Grzesik
NPD Announce Image
Join the Association of Fundraising Professionals to celebrate all of our amazing winners who make our community a better place during our annual National Philanthropy Day Reception!
We'll be celebrating the following winners:
- Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy - Austin Hatcher Foundation’s Teen Ambassadors
- Corporate Philanthropist of the Year - Allen Corey SquareOne
- Volunteer Leadership Fundraiser Award - Becky English
- Outstanding Philanthropist Award - Drs. Ruth and C.Y. Liu
- Excellence in Fundraising Award - UTC Advancement Team
- Outstanding Fundraising Professional Award - Nick Wilkinson