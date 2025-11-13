National Philanthropy Day 2025

to

Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall 890 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join the Association of Fundraising Professionals to celebrate all of our amazing winners who make our community a better place during our annual National Philanthropy Day Reception!

We'll be celebrating the following winners:

- Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy - Austin Hatcher Foundation’s Teen Ambassadors

- Corporate Philanthropist of the Year - Allen Corey SquareOne

- Volunteer Leadership Fundraiser Award - Becky English

- Outstanding Philanthropist Award - Drs. Ruth and C.Y. Liu

- Excellence in Fundraising Award - UTC Advancement Team

- Outstanding Fundraising Professional Award - Nick Wilkinson

Info

Charity & Fundraisers
to
