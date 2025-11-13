National Philanthropy Day 2025

× Expand Amanda Fabrizio-Grzesik NPD Announce Image

Join the Association of Fundraising Professionals to celebrate all of our amazing winners who make our community a better place during our annual National Philanthropy Day Reception!

We'll be celebrating the following winners:

- Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy - Austin Hatcher Foundation’s Teen Ambassadors

- Corporate Philanthropist of the Year - Allen Corey SquareOne

- Volunteer Leadership Fundraiser Award - Becky English

- Outstanding Philanthropist Award - Drs. Ruth and C.Y. Liu

- Excellence in Fundraising Award - UTC Advancement Team

- Outstanding Fundraising Professional Award - Nick Wilkinson