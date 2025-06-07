× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, SORBA Chattanooga, WaterWays, Hamilton County Water Quality Parks Programs Flyers - Natl Trails Day 6.7.25 Nature Called, We Answered. Join us for Good Times and Great Trails at National Trails Day at Enterprise South Nature Park Saturday, June 7th Flyer

National Trails Day at Enterprise South Nature Park

Nature Called, We Answered. Join us for Good Times and Great Trails!

• Saturday, June 7th

• 9 am – 2 pm

• Enterprise South Nature Park (Multiple Areas)

• SORBA Chattanooga Trail Work Party 9 am – 12 pm (Hercules Trail)

• BioBlitz with WaterWays 10 am – 12 pm

o (Outdoor Classroom – 7966 Ferdinand Piech Way, Harrison, TN – Summit Knobs Horse Trail Entrance)

• Fun Activities with Hamilton County Water Quality

• Free Hiking Stick Decorating with Supplies Provided

• Trail Information Booth

• Beverage Vendor

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga, TN 37416

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/18v2Hi2bjb/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #NationalTrailsDay #ESNP #OutdoorFun