Natural Puppy Raising

Are you bringing home a new puppy? Setting your puppy up for success from the get-go is the KEY to a lifelong partnership that creates harmony, trust, and a deep relational bond. You want to start off on the right foot from day one to get the absolute most out of this critical imprinting phase. We will cover feeding, training, house protocol, training equipment, and most importantly: Crate Training and Socialization.

This is a lecture for people, no dogs please!

About the instructor:

Leah Lykos studied Natural Dog Training with founder Kevin Behan in Newfane, Vermont. Now she's on a mission to help people discover the truly enriching connection they can have with their dogs. Leah's methods include positive, motivational, and somatic-based exercises that create trust, safety, and a lasting bond between dog and owner.