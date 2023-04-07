× Expand Judy Jones Silver Queen is Golden

Show Title: “Nature’s Awesome Beauty”

(Reception April 7th--on display through April 30th)

April is here bringing with it an abundance of burgeoning growth and flowering color. In keeping with the season, In-Town Gallery presents a showing of work created by artist Judy Jones that displays the world of plants and flowers in a direct and dramatic way. Her artwork utilizes both gilded plaster bas relief and resin as she celebrates the infinite variety and intricate beauty of the plant world. “Nature’s Awesome Beauty” renders permanent the glorious but ephemeral beauty of botanical life. Beginning with a reception Friday, March 7th from 5-8 pm, “Nature’s Awesome Beauty” will run through April 30th.

Judy Jones obtained a BA in Fine Arts from West Georgia College. Like many artists, art took a back seat to life and work for a number of years. However, upon her retirement from the printing business she discovered a process for making plaster castings of flowers in a magazine. “A couple of years ago” she says, “I came across an article outlining the works of Rachel Dein showing her work with plaster castings of spring flowers. I saved the article and in time decided to research the technique. I sought out information wherever I could, even watching videos of a Russian artist demonstrating his work. There was no audio: only brief subtitles, but it was enough to inspire me to begin.” A period of experimentation followed as she built on what she’d seen, developing and refining her technique. More recently, she has added artwork created with flowers encased in resin. The two processes complement one another and in Jones’s hands, both present and enhance the beauty of nature.

In-Town Gallery is a cooperative gallery located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. We are open 11-6 p.m. (closed Tuesdays) and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Our artists offer a diverse range of original art and fine craft including paintings in various media, sculpture, flame-worked glass, pottery, works in wood and metal, jewelry and fine art photography. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram!