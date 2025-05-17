Nature Walk at East Lake Park

× Expand Master Gardener of Hamilton County Free 3rd Saturday Classes

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on with an outdoor “Native Plant Walk At East Lake Park,” led by Haley Hamblen, Water Quality Specialist and RainSmart Program Manager for the City of Chattanooga, on Saturday, May 17 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. East Lake Park is located at 3000 East 34th Street in Chattanooga. The park is handicapped accessible. Parking is free. Registering in advance is required at: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-native-plant-walk-at-east-lake-park/

Kendra Ware, Saturday Class Program Chair, comments, “Join us at East Lake Park for a relaxing and informative saunter through a stunning native plant landscape led by Haley Hamblen, Water Quality Specialist and RainSmart Program Manager for the City of Chattanooga. This event offers a unique opportunity to explore the beauty and benefits of native plants, while learning how they can help manage stormwater, reduce urban heat islands, sequester carbon, and support wildlife diversity. You'll also have the chance to learn about Chattanooga's RainSmart Rewards Program — a residential native plant reimbursement initiative designed to help homeowners incorporate native plants at home. Whether you're an environmental enthusiast or just curious about nature, this walk is an excellent way to discover how we can all contribute to a greener, more sustainable city. East Lake Park is handicapped accessible. We encourage participants to wear comfortable shoes and bring their own water.”