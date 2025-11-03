× Expand UTC Probasco Chair of Free Enterprise Navigating Tariffs

The Scott L. Probasco, Jr., Distinguished Chair of Free Enterprise (Probasco Chair) at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), is co-hosting a panel entitled "Navigating Tariffs: From City Hall to Global Markets" alongside the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce’s (Chattanooga Chamber) International Business Council. The free event will take place on Monday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Fletcher Hall, Room 105, located at 601 McCallie Avenue on the UTC campus.

Moderated by Adam Myers, Vice President of Economic Development at the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, the panel will explore how tariffs influence supply chains, shape global trade, and impact Chattanooga’s economy. Myers will be joined by experts in government, academia, and industry, each of whom will bring a unique perspective to the discussion.

Panelists include:

Dr. Claudia Williamson Kramer, Probasco Chair, UTC

Tim Kelly, Mayor of Chattanooga

Craig Fuller, CEO, FreightWaves

Event Details:

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Location: Fletcher Hall, Room 105, 601 McCallie Avenue

Agenda: Arrival and networking from 5 to 5:30 p.m.; panel discussion from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

While attendance is free and open to the public, registration is requested and can be accessed here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/y2p8czk