NBC's Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony in IMAX

× Expand IMAX, NBC, The Olympics. Experience the NBC Broadcast of the 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on the largest screen in town! Tickets to this special live event are on sale now.

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Summer Games, the Opening Ceremony will not take place in a stadium. Instead, the ceremony will occur in the heart of Paris, with crowds assembled to watch athletes float by on a flotilla of boats parading down the iconic Seine River. Certain to be one of the most memorable events in Olympic history, the NBC broadcast of the ceremony will be streamed live to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater at 1:30 p.m. on Friday,

July 26.

The Opening Ceremony shines a worldwide spotlight on the athletes representing their home countries. This new approach will put viewers closer than ever to the action. More than 10,000 athletes aboard 94 boats will wind along the Seine, from east to west, through the city center. Each boat is equipped with cameras broadcasting live footage as the parade completes a 3.7-mile cruise concluding at the Trocadéro on the opposite side of the Seine from the Eiffel Tower.

Pricing:

General Admission - $20.24

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

July 26 at 1:30 PM