It’d be easy to categorize Fort Wayne, IN trio Necromoon as “shoegaze.” They check all the boxes: atmospheric, dreamy, saturated guitar tones, ethereal vocals, and at times Gothic undertones. But you’d be doing a disservice to the band by filing them under that overused and misunderstood moniker.

On the band’s followup to 2021’s Spirit Fair, guitarist Connor Corwin, bassist Tessa Brumbeloe, and drummer James Wadsworth swirl a sonic spell that covers everything from dream pop to post-punk to shoegaze and back again. The sound is engaging, alluring, and will delight fans of The Cure, Whirr, Nothing, and Mazzy Star. While you can connect some sonic dots, Necromoon are making their own sonic path on Nature Makes Our Graves for Us.

Over the course of these 12 tracks, Necromoon vary from dreamy and hazy to dark and heavy while always keeping a consistent core feel. Necromoon seem to know exactly who they are and know sonically where they want to take us as the listener as well as themselves as a band. Nature Makes Our Graves for Us is a massive jump from the band’s 2019 debut and one that will get far more ears hip to this amazing band.

With support from Chattanooga bands: Field of View and The Cutts

