Neighbor to Neighbor: Benefit Show

Rose Center is proud to announce a special benefit concert on December 1st to support the East Tennessee Foundation Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund. The event will feature over a dozen talented performances live from 2:30 PM to 11 PM. A suggested donation of $5 will be collected at the door.

The concert will showcase a diverse lineup of musical talent, including Rigor Tortoise- Acid Techno, Toby Gibson Band- Rock, Kip Brown- Americana, Exit 65- Folk/Rock, Smackum Yackyum- Rock, Denny Hawk- Folk, mid-life CRISIS- Blues Rock, Smith Creek- Country/Rock, Weathered Soul- Hard Rock, Oceans Until- Alternative Rock, and Halo Scars- Heavy Metal.

In addition to the live music, local artists, Becky Green, Candy Durman, Amanda Stiles, Jeremy McBee, Christina Mahan, and Morristown Art Association will donate their artwork for sale, with all proceeds benefiting the East Tennessee Foundation.

The East Tennessee Foundation Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund is exclusively being used to support nonprofits and agencies who are helping with response, relief, and long-term recovery in the East Tennessee communities facing devastating impacts from Hurricane Helene for the following counties: Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington. More information about the East Tennessee Foundation can be located online https://easttennesseefoundation.org/

A special thanks to Inspire Muzik for their support of this event and to all the musicians or artists who are generously donating their time and talent to this worthy cause.

Rose Center, located at 442 W 2nd North Street in Morristown, is a nonprofit arts organization hosting classes, concerts, a professional art gallery, a local artists' shop, and business and party rentals. More information about Rose Center’s programs is available at rosecenter.org or by calling 423-581-4330. Rose Center receives support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and United Way.