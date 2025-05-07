× Expand WaterWays Environmental College Logo 2 - 2 Logo

Love our local creeks, streams, and river? Want to understand more behind turning on your tap? The Neighborhood Environmental College is a free four-session educational series designed to inform residents about our city’s environmental concerns. Participants will learn about Chattanooga’s environmental issues pertaining to watershed health and water quality and how they can take part in sustainable solutions and long-term stewardship.

Join us at the Neighborhood Environmental College to learn more about water quality issues in Chattanooga and how to promote sustainable practices in your home, school, business, and community. From practical tips to large-scale initiatives, our expert speakers will share their knowledge and experiences to inspire clean water management solutions for our watershed. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect with community members, exchange ideas, and contribute to a greener future. Whether you’re a seasoned environmentalist or just starting your journey toward a greener lifestyle, this event is perfect for everyone. Plus, it’s free!

May 7th

Bernie Kuhajda

Aquatic Conservation Biologist, Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute

Water Quality Challenges and Aquatic Biodiversity in an Urban Setting

May 14th

Public Lands and Outdoor Recreation Lightning Round

Angela Dittmar

Nature Journaling and Wild Ones

Shawanna Kendrick

The H2O Life

Tennessee River Gorge Trust, and more!

May 21st

Urgent Public Meeting regarding activities involved with permit renewal for Galapagos Industrial Park LLC

May 28th

Rosy Harpe

Sustainable Landscape Ecologist, WaterWays

Everyone Lives Downstream: How small personal actions make a big long-term difference in our changing world

&

Thalika S. Hollingsworth

Program Manager, Source Water Protection

From Source to Tap: Why is Source Water Protection Important to Public Water Systems?