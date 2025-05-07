Neighborhood Environmental College
South Chattanooga Rec Center 1151 W. 40th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
WaterWays
Love our local creeks, streams, and river? Want to understand more behind turning on your tap? The Neighborhood Environmental College is a free four-session educational series designed to inform residents about our city’s environmental concerns. Participants will learn about Chattanooga’s environmental issues pertaining to watershed health and water quality and how they can take part in sustainable solutions and long-term stewardship.
Join us at the Neighborhood Environmental College to learn more about water quality issues in Chattanooga and how to promote sustainable practices in your home, school, business, and community. From practical tips to large-scale initiatives, our expert speakers will share their knowledge and experiences to inspire clean water management solutions for our watershed. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect with community members, exchange ideas, and contribute to a greener future. Whether you’re a seasoned environmentalist or just starting your journey toward a greener lifestyle, this event is perfect for everyone. Plus, it’s free!
May 7th
Bernie Kuhajda
Aquatic Conservation Biologist, Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute
Water Quality Challenges and Aquatic Biodiversity in an Urban Setting
May 14th
Public Lands and Outdoor Recreation Lightning Round
Angela Dittmar
Nature Journaling and Wild Ones
Shawanna Kendrick
The H2O Life
Tennessee River Gorge Trust, and more!
May 21st
Urgent Public Meeting regarding activities involved with permit renewal for Galapagos Industrial Park LLC
May 28th
Rosy Harpe
Sustainable Landscape Ecologist, WaterWays
Everyone Lives Downstream: How small personal actions make a big long-term difference in our changing world
Thalika S. Hollingsworth
Program Manager, Source Water Protection
From Source to Tap: Why is Source Water Protection Important to Public Water Systems?