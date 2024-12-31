× Expand The Signal NEON NEW YEAR - ft. Neon Moon: The Ultimate 90's Country Tribute Band and Southern Drawl - Live performance at The Signal

Neon Moon: The Ultimate 90's Country Tribute Band

Classic Country

Dust off the boots and shine up the belt buckle, it's time to relive all the country hits of the 90's. From Garth Brooks to Randy Travis, Clint Black to Brooks and Dunn you'll hear all your favorite hits from this all star band.

Doors: 7:30pm

—

PLEASE RIDESHARE - Parking is limited around the venue. We strongly recommend using rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft for transportation to and from the venue. There is a designated rideshare pick up / drop off location near the entrance for your convenience.