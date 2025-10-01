Networking and Neurodiversity: 2025 Celebration

× Expand The Enterprise Center N&N 10/1/25 Horizontal (2160 x 1080 px) - 10/1 horizontal no code Networking & Neurodiversity Happy Hour: 2025 Celebration

📅 Oct. 1, 2025 | ⏰ 4:30–6:30 PM

📍Floor Five @ The Edney—Chattanooga, TN

Free tickets: Bit.ly/Oct1Networking

It’s the end of the year wrap-up for Networking & Neurodiversity, and we want to celebrate you!

Connect with employers. Grow your skills. Celebrate a great year of Networking & Neurodiversity. And hear from others about their “why.”

Celebrate a Year of Great Events

We want to celebrate everyone who made this year of Networking & Neurodiversity possible—our guests, attendees, sponsors, employers, and committee members.

Before the event, we’ll be gathering stories from our committee members about their “why”—their reason for supporting and showing up for neurodiversity in the workplace. During the event, we’ll host a guided session and open-mic style segment where attendees can share their own “why.”

Together, we’ll reflect on and celebrate the power of community through this program.

Join us for a relaxed networking event designed for neurodivergent job seekers:

✅ Informal resume review with local employers

✅ Fun networking games

✅ Light refreshments in a welcoming space

🎟 Free to attend—Registration required

Hosted by: The Enterprise Center

Partners: Game On Chattanooga, BCBST, Unum, Chattanooga Autism Center, UTC

This is a relaxed, inclusive networking event for neurodivergent job seekers with resume reviews, games, and connections to supportive employers.