Join The Enterprise Center at the upcoming Networking & Neurodiversity happy hour on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Floor Five @ the Edney.

The Enterprise Center invites you to our upcoming Neurodiversity & Networking Happy Hour!

Whether you’re an employer looking for talent, an individual seeking new connections, or just curious about how to support neurodiversity in the workplace, this event is for you.

Why You Should Attend:

* Interactive Idea Stations: Share your ideas and feedback on how to better support neurodivergent individuals in the workplace.

* Networking Opportunities: Connect with inclusive employers, explore career opportunities, and engage with your peers in discussions about career exploration and employment.

* Welcome & Keynote Speakers: Hear a welcome from Monique Quarterman, President & CEO, and Keynote Presentation from Kevin Love, Director of Innovative Workforce & Economy at The Enterprise Center.

* Fun Atmosphere: Enjoy snacks, beverages, games, and a relaxed environment!

Reserve your spot today and be a part of this unique event focused on fostering inclusion and collaboration. We can’t wait to see you there!