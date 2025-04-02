Networking & Neurodiversity Happy Hour

to

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Join us for an interactive happy hour event designed to help neurodivergent job seekers gain resume feedback, interview practice, and networking skills in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Questions? Email Kevin Love (kevin@theenterprisectr.org), Director of Innovative Workforce & Economy

Event Details:

📅 Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2025

⏰ Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

📍 Location: Floor Five @ The Edney, 1100 Market St., Chattanooga, TN

🎯 Hosted by: The Enterprise Center

🤝 Partners: Game On Chattanooga, BCBST, Unum, Chattanooga Autism Center, and UTC

Event Highlights:

✅ Resume Feedback Stations – Get professional insights on your resume.

✅ Mock Interviews – Participate in one-on-one interviews with hiring professionals who are advocates and allies for the neurodiverse community

✅ Networking Games – Game On Chattanooga will provide interactive board games to spark career conversations.

✅ Light Refreshments & Bar – Relax, engage, and enjoy!

We are asking all employers that sign up for this event to help review resumes

📌 Important Details for Mock Interviews:

You must register for a "Mock Interview Ticket."

Submit your resume to Zac@theenterprisectr.org to receive your scheduled interview time and assigned hiring professional.

Dress Code: Business casual for Mock Interview sign-ups

Employers will review resumes on a first-come, first-served basis.

🔥 Don’t miss this opportunity to sharpen your skills and connect with inclusive employers!

Info

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Business & Career
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Networking & Neurodiversity Happy Hour - 2025-04-02 16:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Networking & Neurodiversity Happy Hour - 2025-04-02 16:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Networking & Neurodiversity Happy Hour - 2025-04-02 16:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Networking & Neurodiversity Happy Hour - 2025-04-02 16:30:00 ical