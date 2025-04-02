Networking & Neurodiversity Happy Hour
The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
The Enterprise Center
Networking & Neurodiversity Happy Hour—April 2, 4:30-6:30 PM, Floor Five @ The Edney
Join us for an interactive happy hour event designed to help neurodivergent job seekers gain resume feedback, interview practice, and networking skills in a supportive and inclusive environment.
Questions? Email Kevin Love (kevin@theenterprisectr.org), Director of Innovative Workforce & Economy
Event Details:
📅 Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2025
⏰ Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
📍 Location: Floor Five @ The Edney, 1100 Market St., Chattanooga, TN
🎯 Hosted by: The Enterprise Center
🤝 Partners: Game On Chattanooga, BCBST, Unum, Chattanooga Autism Center, and UTC
Event Highlights:
✅ Resume Feedback Stations – Get professional insights on your resume.
✅ Mock Interviews – Participate in one-on-one interviews with hiring professionals who are advocates and allies for the neurodiverse community
✅ Networking Games – Game On Chattanooga will provide interactive board games to spark career conversations.
✅ Light Refreshments & Bar – Relax, engage, and enjoy!
We are asking all employers that sign up for this event to help review resumes
📌 Important Details for Mock Interviews:
You must register for a "Mock Interview Ticket."
Submit your resume to Zac@theenterprisectr.org to receive your scheduled interview time and assigned hiring professional.
Dress Code: Business casual for Mock Interview sign-ups
Employers will review resumes on a first-come, first-served basis.
🔥 Don’t miss this opportunity to sharpen your skills and connect with inclusive employers!