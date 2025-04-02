× Expand The Enterprise Center Networking & Neurodiversity - 1 Networking & Neurodiversity Happy Hour—April 2, 4:30-6:30 PM, Floor Five @ The Edney

Join us for an interactive happy hour event designed to help neurodivergent job seekers gain resume feedback, interview practice, and networking skills in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Questions? Email Kevin Love (kevin@theenterprisectr.org), Director of Innovative Workforce & Economy

Event Details:

📅 Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2025

⏰ Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

📍 Location: Floor Five @ The Edney, 1100 Market St., Chattanooga, TN

🎯 Hosted by: The Enterprise Center

🤝 Partners: Game On Chattanooga, BCBST, Unum, Chattanooga Autism Center, and UTC

Event Highlights:

✅ Resume Feedback Stations – Get professional insights on your resume.

✅ Mock Interviews – Participate in one-on-one interviews with hiring professionals who are advocates and allies for the neurodiverse community

✅ Networking Games – Game On Chattanooga will provide interactive board games to spark career conversations.

✅ Light Refreshments & Bar – Relax, engage, and enjoy!

We are asking all employers that sign up for this event to help review resumes

📌 Important Details for Mock Interviews:

You must register for a "Mock Interview Ticket."

Submit your resume to Zac@theenterprisectr.org to receive your scheduled interview time and assigned hiring professional.

Dress Code: Business casual for Mock Interview sign-ups

Employers will review resumes on a first-come, first-served basis.

🔥 Don’t miss this opportunity to sharpen your skills and connect with inclusive employers!