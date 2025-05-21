× Expand by The Enterprise Center Networking and Neurodiversity Happy Hour: Navigating the Job Search with AI

Looking to sharpen your job search strategies with real tools and tech? Join us for Neurodiversity Happy Hour: Navigating the Job Search, where we’ll explore how to make your resume stand out using AI-powered tools, decode job postings, and connect with professionals in a casual, supportive setting.

This month’s event features a conversation about how applicants are leveraging the TEAL AI Resume Builder, plus a hands-on AI lab where attendees can test tools to help polish and customize their resumes in real time.

We’ll also keep our signature Resume Review stations, and light refreshments and drinks will be available.

🎯 Whether you're actively job hunting or just refining your approach, this event is designed to empower neurodivergent professionals with inclusive, practical job search strategies.