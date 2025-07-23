Networking & Neurodiversity Happy Hour: The Power of Improv

× Expand The Enterprise Center N&N 7/23 horizontal - N&N July 23 Light blue horizontal Networking & Neurodiversity

The Enterprise Center is eager to invite the community to an upcoming Networking & Neurodiversity event on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, 4:30-6:30 p.m., on Floor Five at The Edney.

These events are designed to create an inclusive, supportive networking environment for all attendees, as well as provide a platform for individuals with diverse, neurodivergent backgrounds, as well as allies, to connect, share experiences, and build lasting relationships.

Join us for an interactive happy hour event designed to help neurodivergent job seekers sharpen job-search strategies and network in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Questions? Email Program Director Zac Beker (Zac@theenterprisectr.org)

Event Details:

📅 Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

⏰ Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

📍 Location: Floor Five @ The Edney, 1100 Market St., Chattanooga, TN

🤝 Partners: Improv Chattanooga, BCBST, Unum, Chattanooga Autism Center, UTC

🎯 Hosted by: The Enterprise Center

Learn how “yes, and…” can strengthen communication, build confidence, and make networking feel more natural

🧩 Partner tables from local businesses and organizations committed to inclusion

🍽️ Happy hour snacks + drinks in a relaxed, welcoming space

🎉 A chance to connect, play, and build meaningful relationships—on your own terms

Who’s it for?

Neurodivergent and neurotypical professionals

Allies, advocates, and anyone interested in inclusive networking

Open to all—come as you are!

🎟️ Free and open to the public. RSVP requested.

Reserve Your Spot Today!