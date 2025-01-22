Networking & Neurodiversity Luncheon—New Year, New Opportunities

× Expand The Enterprise Center Networking & Neurodiversity - 1 Networking & Neurodiversity for Jan. 22 event

Start 2025 with a focus on inclusive employment at the New Year, New Opportunities: Neurodiversity & Employment Luncheon. This impactful event will bring together neurodivergent individuals, employers, and advocates to share resources, best practices, and actionable insights for navigating the workforce with confidence.

Event Details:

• Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

• Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

• Location: Edney Innovation Center, Chattanooga, TN

This luncheon will feature representatives from leading organizations, including GamesOn, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST), Unum, Chattanooga Autism Center, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC).

Highlights of the event include:

• Expert panel discussions on inclusive hiring practices.

• Tips for crafting a standout resume and building professional networks.

• Opportunities to connect with inclusive employers and community advocates.

The event is free—reserve your ticket at https://NeurodiversityJan2025.eventbrite.com.