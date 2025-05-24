New at CDM! The Pigeon Comes to Chattanooga! A Mo Willems Event
Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
The Pigeon Comes to Chattanooga! A Mo Willems Exhibit
May 24 - Sept. 7 | First Floor Traveling Exhibit Gallery
Join us for a playful adventure into the world of Mo Willems, the award-winning author and illustrator behind Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Elephant & Piggie, and Knuffle Bunny.
This hands-on exhibit invites kids and families to:
Chat like Elephant and Piggie in a double-sided phone booth
Drive a wearable bus around the exhibit
Spin the laundromat washer and find Knuffle Bunny
Launch foam hot dogs at The Pigeon (he might have something to say about that!)
Dress up Naked Mole Rat and hit the fashion runway
Try out art techniques Mo uses in his books
And so much more!
Explore original sketches and illustrations while discovering the heart and humor behind Mo Willems’ unforgettable characters.