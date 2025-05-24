New at CDM! The Pigeon Comes to Chattanooga! A Mo Willems Event

× Expand CDM pigeon

The Pigeon Comes to Chattanooga! A Mo Willems Exhibit

May 24 - Sept. 7 | First Floor Traveling Exhibit Gallery

Join us for a playful adventure into the world of Mo Willems, the award-winning author and illustrator behind Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Elephant & Piggie, and Knuffle Bunny.

This hands-on exhibit invites kids and families to:

Chat like Elephant and Piggie in a double-sided phone booth

Drive a wearable bus around the exhibit

Spin the laundromat washer and find Knuffle Bunny

Launch foam hot dogs at The Pigeon (he might have something to say about that!)

Dress up Naked Mole Rat and hit the fashion runway

Try out art techniques Mo uses in his books

And so much more!

Explore original sketches and illustrations while discovering the heart and humor behind Mo Willems’ unforgettable characters.

