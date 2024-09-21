NEW EXHIBIT! ReImagine at CDM

× Expand CDM reimagine announcement post - 1 reimagine logo

Welcome to ReImagine, CDM's temporary fall exhibit that transforms ordinary cardboard into an extraordinary world of creativity and exploration. This immersive experience, designed and crafted by our talented CDM staff using locally donated cardboard, invites you to discover the unlimited potential of reused materials. Conceptualized by Jessalyn Beasley, ReImagine is a celebration of accessible art and the power of imagination.

Beyond the creativity of this fantastical world, this exhibit also emphasizes the importance of recycling, environmental stewardship, and being a good neighbor. As you journey through ReImagine, you will engage in imaginative play and hands-on interactions; and even have the chance to leave your own mark on this evolving cardboard masterpiece.

Free with Museum Admission