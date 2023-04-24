New Music Mondays with C-Grimey

× Expand John Dooley New Music Mondays at Songbirds 4/24

Doors at 6:00 PM

Event at 7:00 PM

Standing Room with Seats Available

Entry fee: $7

Calling all hip-hop artists! Goldfinger Production$ presents "New Music Mondays," a hip-hop competition and industry mixer hosted by musician and producer, C-Grimey, featuring DJ Prophet. Bring your best song and win a chance to star in and produce your own music video, free beats, and more!

Please register with C-Grimey if you plan to compete.

Instagram DM: @cgrimey423 OR Email: CGrimey423@gmail.com