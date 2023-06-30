The NEW Quintet with Ben Van Winkle

× Expand Mars Michael The NEW Quintet at Songbirds on 6/30

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $15

General Admission Day of Show: $20

The NEW Quintet

Host of the roots music history podcast American Songcatcher, Nicholas Edward Williams is a multi-instrumentalist and storyteller who is dedicated to "playing it forward" by preserving the songs and styles that have shaped our country: Ragtime, Piedmont Blues, Traditional Folk, Bluegrass and Old-Time. Joining him as The NEW Quintet are Emma Dubose (Fiddle, Harmony), Jade Watts (Upright Bass, Harmony), Gordon Inman (Clarinet, Harmony) and Cody Ray (Guitar, Lap Steel, Harmony). Together, this group adds a wall of sound with big harmonies and lush textures that deepen the broad range of traditional and original material put out by Williams, as heard on his critically acclaimed sophomore release from late 2021, Folk Songs For Old Times' Sake. The record has been heralded by well-regarded figures of the roots community such as David Holt, Oliver Wood, Dom Flemons, and JP Harris.

Ben Van Winkle

Van Winkle is a musician from Chattanooga, TN. He has been playing cello since he was 9 years old and studied under Darlington's own Annie Camp. Van Winkle brings a creative approach to the cello, using unique techniques to create his desired sounds. Though he played solo at Darlington, he often plays with and composes music for a full ensemble of musicians. He released an album with his ensemble entitled "Saunter On" in 2021.