New Year, New Goals, New Garden: Organic Vegetable Gardening Made Simple

Growing your own fresh vegetables is easier than you think!

Say goodbye to hours of searching for answers and wading through confusing internet advice. In this beginner-friendly workshop, I’ll show you simple, proven techniques to grow your own organic vegetables without spending hours weeding, watering, or battling pests.

February is the perfect time to plan your spring garden, and this class will guide you step-by-step. Whether you have a small patio, a large yard, or anything in between, this workshop is designed for gardens of all sizes. You’ll learn:

How to grow vegetables in containers or raised beds

Square foot gardening methods to maximize your harvest in minimal space

Organic pest control techniques to keep your garden thriving naturally

Perfect for busy people, this workshop will help you create a productive garden with minimal effort—so you can enjoy fresh, healthy vegetables without the hassle. Start your new year with a fresh goal and a fresh garden!

About the instructor:

Karen Creel, a certified Garden Coach, has grown her own backyard vegetable gardens for over 30 years. Driven by a passion for sharing her gardening expertise and love for the craft, Karen initiated local gardening classes. Her objective is to empower individuals, regardless of their space or expertise, to grow their own food. The success of these classes led Karen to establish her own business, offering services such as garden consultations, coaching, designing raised bed kitchen gardens, complete garden installations, and various seasonal maintenance options. Beyond gardening, Karen enjoys crafting homemade soap and other bath and body products. You can read Karen's blog and sign up for her newsletter at www.Gardenchick.com. If you would like to work with Karen you can find her services here: www.GrowingwithGardenchick.com.