New Year, New Space: Your ‘Fresh Start’ Home Organizing Workshop

× Expand Patrick Perkins on Unsplash via The Chattery

Get ready to declutter and organize your home for a fresh start in the new year.

Welcome to “New Year, New Space” the home organizing class that’ll help you kick off the year without drowning in last year’s clutter. If you’ve ever wished your home would stay organized, this is your chance to make that dream a reality.

In this workshop, we’re getting real about flipping chaos into calm, organizing, and setting up simple systems that actually work. Home organizer Nicole Landry will walk you through a step-by-step plan to tackle everything from overwhelming closets and never-ending junk drawers to the kitchen that somehow became your household’s “miscellaneous storage zone.” By the end, you’ll not only have a plan to keep the peace in your home but also a few handy tricks up your sleeve for maintaining that newfound calm.

Come ready to laugh, get inspired, and maybe even throw away that weird pile of mystery cords you’ve been holding onto “just in case.” It’s a new year, folks—let’s make it a clutter-free one!

About the teacher:

Nicole Landry is a “creative pragmatist” with over 20 years of experience transforming spaces, businesses, and lives. Her philosophy is simple but powerful: When you’re not tethered to stuff, you become more available to focus on the things—and people—that truly matter. This belief is at the core of Bleu Tulip, the business she built to help others organize and curate spaces that reflect their best selves.

From clearing the chaos to creating visually stunning, functional environments, Nicole and her team are committed to bringing calm, clarity, and a sense of renewal to every home they touch. Whether she is organizing a room for a high-stakes Zoom meeting, streamlining a household, or offering a full-home transformation, each is a fresh opportunity to help people reclaim their space and, ultimately, their peace of mind.

Her work is driven by a simple yet profound belief: that our environments deeply influence our state of mind, productivity, and relationships. Nicole is not just a space curator—she’s a liberator, here to help you step into your full potential, inspire hope, and offer the promise of new beginnings.