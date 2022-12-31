New Year's Eve at Wanderlinger

Wanderlinger
Wanderlinger
Musical Showcase hosted by Mike Laarry! Ringing in 2023 and close out 2022 with the best in the business! Wear your Black and Gold!
360 Degree Photo Booth
Champagne at midnight with countdown!
to
WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
